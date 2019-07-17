Raiders full of momentum leading into the finals

WINNERS: Raider Jacob Cheeseman in action on Saturday when Proserpine-Whitsunday took on Kuttabul for the final game of the regular season.

WINNERS: Raider Jacob Cheeseman in action on Saturday when Proserpine-Whitsunday took on Kuttabul for the final game of the regular season. Georgia Simpson

RUGBY UNION: Proserpine-Whitsunday will enter the finals off a win after their take down of Kuttabul Camelboks last Saturday.

Making their return to the Whitsunday Sportspark, the Raiders finished the regular season of the Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade with a convincing 29-14 win.

The Raiders set the tone early, scoring two tries in the opening 15 minutes.

A sophisticated piece of play by Proserpine- Whitsunday, saw a set piece successfully finished by Jireh Taiaroa, making the first impact on the game's score.

Only minutes later, quality ball movement saw Casey Bloomer with another try for the home side and after Victor Carrat added the extras for both tries, Proserpine-Whitsunday looked to be in full control.

Jacob Cheeseman in action. Georgia Simpson

Kuttabul were quick to respond, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from the Raiders.

Keeping the ball in Proserpine-Whitsunday's defensive half, Kuttabul's persistence paid off in two quick tries for the visitors, bringing the half-time score to 14-all.

Come the second-half, the Raiders reverted to the quality football seen at the start of the game, taking control of the play and preventing Kuttabul from breaking their line.

The strongest defence side in the competition, Proserpine-Whitsunday prevented Kuttabul from further impacting the score.

The Raiders capitalised on scoring opportunities as another two tries gave the home side an advantage they would not relinquish.

A try apiece to Dean Simpson and Jack Nowell, along with a conversion and a penalty goal from Carrat, helped secure the win for Proserpine-Whitsunday.

Starting their finals campaign against minor premiers Cities, Raiders coach Andre Houston said the post-season was where it mattered.

Jacob Cheeseman in action. Georgia Simpson

"Looking through the stats it's going to be a close contest with winning margins looking to be one to seven points,” he said.

"Taking on Cities this weekend, they're a bigger side and play very direct - they've got strong a back and a good attack.

"We've got very strong set pieces, so we need to be utilising any opportunity to engage our set pieces.”

Saturday's game kicks off at Quarry Hill in Mackay at 3.30pm with all Raiders fans encouraged to follow the team south in their bid for victory.

Head to the Proserpine- Whitsunday Rugby Union Club Facebook page for further details.