Canberra Raiders NRL player Jack Wighton arrives at the ACT Magistrates Court.
Wighton pleads not guilty to nine charges

11th Apr 2018 10:41 AM

CANBERRA Raiders fullback Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to nine charges after facing court in the ACT.

Wighton, 25, briefly appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer indicated his not guilty plea to three counts of reckless or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, five of common assault, and a charge of urinating in a public place.

A one-day court hearing has been set down for July 10.

Wighton has been named to play Parramatta on Saturday night at GIO Stadium after missing last week's game against Canterbury due to the birth of his second child.

