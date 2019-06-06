Raiders go down in an absolute thriller

RUGBY UNION: Proserpine-Whitsunday suffered a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Kuttabul last Saturday.

Round 10 of Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade action saw a close contest between the two sides last Saturday at Quarry Hill Rugby Union Fields in Mackay, but the visitors were unable to secure the win.

Raiders got off to a promising start, leading 15-0 at the main break.

A series of tries began for Proserpine-Whitsunday with Victor Carrat first to get the ball over the line.

Will Crossley and Dan Harrison soon followed with a second and a third try the Raiders looked right on top of their game.

Proserpine-Whitsunday coach Andre Houston said the second half proved tough for his side, after losing several key players to concussion.

"The second half was a different situation from the first half for us as we lost three crucial players Victor Carrat, Cam Meurant and Michael Albert as all three players had concussion,” he said.

Two penalty shots in the second half saw the Raiders out to 21 points but that wasn't enough to keep a determined Kuttabul at bay.

Proserpine-Whitsunday maintained the lead until the last seven minutes of the game when the Camelboks scored two tries to secure the win.

Houston said once the home side had control of the game towards the end of the second half, the Raiders were unable to put a stop to their surge.

"Kuttabul gained momentum, especially in those last minutes of the game and we just couldn't find a way to stop them,” he said.

"The disappointing part I think, was not the effort of the boys but losing those hard calls - the bounce of the ball saw Kuttabul use that to their advantage and created that momentum.

"It's very hard to beat those teams, we ran out of a bit of puff towards the end there and no matter what we tried we couldn't hold them off.”

The Raiders travelled to Mackay without their usual side with the team down on player numbers, but Houston said the team was able to find enough quality players to hit the field the game.

The players votes from last Saturday were given to those people who helped fill the necessary numbers for the game.

The Camelboks win knocks Proserpine- Whitsunday from top of the A-grade ladder down to second with Cities now the MDRU leaders after their win against Slade Point.