Raiders hammer Slade Point in last game of minor premiership

Ben Cornish makes a break during the Raiders smashing of Slade Point on Saturday.

IN SMASHING Slade Point this afternoon the Whitsunday Raiders have cemented the runner-up position in the Mackay and district competition.

At half time the Sladie boys were down a few tries but were not out of the game.

A half time rev up from coach Kon Flaherty demanded the Raiders look at their defence and praised the team's attacking play.

"We were just a bit lazy in defence. We were waiting to get the ball back rather than actually attacking them in defence,” he said.

"But we really stepped that up in the second half and put them on the back foot when they were attacking as well.”

Whitsunday Raiders five-eighth, Shannon Wolland, finds his outside man on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

The second stanza of play saw the Raiders lift and Slade Point throw in the towel.

A quick succession of unanswered tries added nails to the Slade Point coffin and ended the team's chance at a top four finish in 2017.

"They ran out of gas halfway,” he said.

Good depth on the bench for the Raiders allowed Flaherty plenty of options and again the younger members of the team powered the team home to a convincing victory.

The final score was 50-12.

"This is our first decent set of junior Raiders coming through the ranks,” Flaherty said.

"Its really good to have them.”

Whitsunday Raiders too good for Slade Point. Peter Carruthers

In a big game s next week, the Raiders, in the first semi-final will face off against competition minor premiers, Cities.

During the three clashes with the Raiders this year the Cities have been victorious in two.

A win against Cities will automatically ensure a grand final berth for the Raiders, a loss will see them play the winner of Kuttabul and Bowen.