Raiders hold off Camelboks hunt

Madolyn Peters | 25th Jun 2017 4:49 PM
Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders v Kuttabul Camelboks at Quarry Hill on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders v Kuttabul Camelboks at Quarry Hill on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Madolyn Peters

THE Kuttabul Camelboks scored a try in the dying minutes of their game against the Whitsunday Raiders but it still wasn't enough.

They started the game down on numbers and finished the game with even less.

All they needed to do was kick the conversion to win.

However, the kicker angled too wide and the game was won by the Raiders in a tight 24-20 victory.

"To come as close as we did was just heartbreaking in the end,” Kuttabul coach Craig Oliver said.

But he was pleased with the way the team came back at the Raiders.

"The forwards did exceptionally well in securing the ball, given we were down on numbers,” he said.

"Our backs, in particular, linked up really well for the tries we scored.

"It was a fantastic team effort, everyone played their role and gave 100 per cent.”

After just going down to the undefeated Cities team last week, Oliver is looking forward to seeing what the team can do at full strength in the coming weeks.

"When we get 15 on the park we have shown we can win any game and that's really promising for the rest of the season,” he said.

Kuttabul has the Raiders coach Kon Flaherty worried towards the end of the game.

"We were up by 10 at one point and they slowly edged their way back into it, they nearly stuck it” he said.

"We were lucky to get away with the win on our side.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
