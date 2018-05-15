Raiders out do Bowen Muddies in night match

AN UNDERSTRENGTH Bowen Mudcrabs faced off against the Whitsunday Raiders in the opening round of the Mackay, Whitsunday and Bowen rugby union competition on Friday night.

Newcomer slipping into the player/coach role, Andre Houston, said there are many new faces fronting up to play rugby this year who are combining well with the existing players.

"We have got a good core group of players and a good balance of age groups," he said.

Having trouble getting numbers on the paddock for a Friday night game after work, the Mudcrabs were overwhelmed by the Raiders' attack and watched helpless as last year's minor premiers ran in about 10 unanswered tries.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"(But) it was a big effort for them to get here and I was wrapped for them to actually be here," Houston said.

Houston said as the Raiders find their feet and develop a cohesive unit the team will consider the next few matches "pre-season" games.

"We have got all new combinations but I can see the potential there. We just have to get consistent numbers coming to training."

This week's 3,2,1s went to fullback Aiden Spence, two points went to prop Ben Harries and three points was won by Reuben Coffey.