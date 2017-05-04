Raiders prepare for round one in Bowen

RUGBY UNION: The Whitsunday Raiders may play a little differently this year.

Up against the Bowen Mudcrabs this weekend in the Mackay competition, new coach Kon Flaherty said he'd be bringing a new mindset to the team.

"We put a survey out to the players earlier in the year to see what they wanted out of playing.

"The message we got is they wanted to be competitive and enjoy it at the same time,” he said.

"Everyone can be ultra competitive and make finals and we would like to do that but our main goal is to enjoy it... the social side as well as the competitive side.”

Flaherty is a true stalwart of the club, being awarded a life membership in 2015.

He said the first few games of the season would be more like trials and that it would take a handful of games to get a gauge on how the team is going.

Flaherty said he'd like to get as much support as possible at their first game.

"We're looking to get everyone down there and have a look whether you're a player or supporter,” he said.

"We just want to get people involved and enjoying rugby.”

The Raiders play the Mudcrabs at 3pm on Saturday in Bowen.

They train Tuesdays and Thursdays at Whitsunday Sportspark.