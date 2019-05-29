RAIDERS RIGHT ON TOP

RUGBY ACTION: Whitsunday-Proserpine Dean Simpson during the top of the table clash against Slade Point on Saturday.

RUGBY ACTION: Whitsunday-Proserpine Dean Simpson during the top of the table clash against Slade Point on Saturday. Shannen McDonald

RUGBY UNION: A home game victory has seen Proserpine-Whitsunday move into top spot on the Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade ladder.

The Raiders defeated Slade Point 22-0 in the top of the table clash at Proserpine High School on Saturday.

Coming off a bye, Proserpine-Whitsunday made impact on the game early, with Te Awa King scoring the first try inside the first 10 minutes of the match.

Cardell Schlenner successfully converted the try and the Raiders were off to a flying start.

Whitsunday-Proserpine Victor Carrat during the top of the table clash against Slade Point on Saturday. Shannen McDonald

The visiting Sladies tried to push back but everything they put on the table, Proserpine-Whitsunday seemed to have an answer for.

The home side's dominance in attack was rewarded when Connor Molloy scored the Raiders second try.

Proserpine-Whitsunday not only had the upper hand in the contest, but led 15-0 at halftime.

Fatigue started to set in early in the second half with the Raiders missing several scoring opportunities.

Proserpine-Whitsunday coach Andre Houston said the home side was able to regroup on the field before any damage was done by the Sladies.

Whitsunday-Proserpine Cam Meurant during the top of the table clash against Slade Point on Saturday. Shannen McDonald

"The opening part of the second half we didn't stick to our game plan and I could see the team becoming fatigued,” he told the Whitsunday Times.

"I think we missed out on three, possibly four tries - the boys were hanging in there, but we couldn't get the ball across the line.”

A third and final try in the second half by mercurial playmaker Victor Carrat put the final stamp on proceedings to complete a solid day for the Raiders.

Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders player Jake Nowell during Saturday's home game against Slade Point. Shannen McDonald

Houston said the Raiders were able to maintain control for most of the game and hailed their defensive approach, which shut out one of the competition's leading attacking units.

"It was an impressive game mainly due to us keeping them to zero points,” he said.

"We controlled the game for a good percentage of it and don't feel like we were ever in a position where we were going to lose the game due to that control we maintained and our number of line breaks.

"Our first half was better than our second half, especially the opening parts of the second half because we didn't action our game plan in those opening 15 minutes.”

Proving he can play anywhere on the field, utility Reagan Broughton scored players player for his all-round work, breaking the oppositions defence line on several occasions.

Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders player Cardell Schlenner successfully converted three tries at Saturday's home match against Slade Point. Shannen McDonald

Try scorer King collected the two points for his ball work in the forward while the busy Carrat secured one vote.

Leading into the midway point of the season Houston said he was happy with how the team was playing.

"We've identified our weak points from the match and we know we'll need to improve on those, but we don't want to be perfect now,” he said.

"We'll work on being perfect for the business end of the season.”

This weekend, the Raiders head south to face the Kuttabul Camelboks.