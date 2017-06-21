Raiders run riot over Mudcrabs in big win

TITLE TILT: The Whitsunday Raiders have been on a great run of form lately (pictured here last week against Slade Point).

RUGBY UNION: The Whitsunday Raiders have continued their charge in the Mackay Rugby Union competition as they ran away with victory over the Bowen Mudcrabs on Saturday.

Finishing the game 37-17, it was a physical encounter between the two sides.

The first half was close, with only a try separating them at half-time but the Raiders were simply too good in the second half.

Raiders prop Bill Crossley said it was a tough game.

"Both teams were aggressive,” he said.

"Grant Restieaux dislocated his elbow right on half-time so we had a big delay and that allowed us to focus on our mistakes and fix them.”

Madison French had a great game in his comeback from injury while Lewis Manning was voted best on field.

Crossley said there was a great feeling within the team at the moment.

"We are rebuilding with a good core of players that all are willing to give that bit extra for the guy next to them. Shannon has been really inspiring as captain and Kon's coaching is really building us as a team,” he said.

The Raiders head south to play Kuttabul on Saturday.

"They will be looking to show us a thing or two after we got up over them in the first round,” Crossley said.