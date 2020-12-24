Raiders star’s desperate call for help after quarantine

Canberra halfback George Williams has been embroiled in a COVID quarantine nightmare, with the English star detailing the hellish experience.

Raiders star George Williams has called for help after being ordered into two weeks of hotel quarantine following a trip gone wrong to Melbourne.

Williams travelled to Bateman's Bay on the New South Wales south coast in late December before heading to the Victorian capital from Canberra.

Upon arrival, Williams was served with a detention notice for arriving from an interstate hot or red zone and ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Williams took to Instagram in an effort to plead his case.

"As of the morning of the 3rd of January if you had been to NSW before the 31st December you was ok to enter Victoria," Williams posted.

"We also checked this with the airport several times before leaving.

"As we landed in Victoria the rules had now changed literally within an hour of leaving so we had to go straight into mandatory hotel quarantine for 2 weeks.

"The detention notice states interstate hot or red zone arrivals which Bateman's bay or ACT is neither so that's a false statement.

"This is something we and other act travellers was not aware of and there are many in the same situation as us on the same virgin Australia flight who can't understand this at all, again the airline at Canberra airport that told us we was safe to travel without any restrictions."

Williams also hit out at the conditions at the Mercure Welcome, where he'll spend the next two weeks before being permitted to return to the nation's capital.

"The rooms are very small with a window you cannot open meaning fresh air is unavailable to us for 2 weeks," Williams said.

"We are not even allowed to leave the room.

"Sorry but criminals all get 1 hour a day fresh air or allowed out of their cell. HOW IS THIS FAIR? This is wrong."

