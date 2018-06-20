Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies

THE Whitsunday Raiders have again blown the Bowen Mudcrabs out of the water with a big win on Saturday in Bowen.

Though the Muddies have improved on the 80-nil scoreline last time the teams met in the opening round at Whitsunday Sportspark, the Bowen boys sill copped a hammering.

The final score was Raiders 45 to Mudcrabs5.

The Muddies had all the possession in the early stages of the game but could not find any gaps in the Raiders defence.

When the Raiders finally secured possession of their own, they held onto it and controlled the game until they had worked their way into Bowen territory.

Finally, a quick ball to the outside backs resulted in the first try of the game out wide.

The try was converted for the Raiders to lead 7-0.

The next try went to the Mudcrabs. The try was unconverted with the score at 7-5 to the Raiders.

The game see-sawed back and forth in the middle of the field for much of the first half.

Then the Raiders were awarded a lineout 5m out and scored near the posts, taking the score to 14-5.

From the kick-off, the Raiders mounted an attack and very poor defence from the Mudcrabs meant another quick try to the visitors.

The Whitsunday kicker had his kicking boots on and slotted the conversion from the sideline to lead 21-5.

Five minutes later they scored in the opposite corner. With the conversion successful, the raiders were leading 28-5 at the break.

The second half was scoreless for almost 25 minutes, before the Raiders started to show some dominance over the flagging Mudcrabs.

Two unconverted tries took the score to 38-5 before Raiders scored again right in front of the clubhouse to bring the final score to 45-5.