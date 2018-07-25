Raiders' superb form continues

RUGBY UNION: Proserpine- Whitsunday strengthened its push for the Mackay District Rugby Union premiership with a gutsy 21-13 win against Slade Point in Mackay last Saturday.

The Raiders trail competition leaders City by just four points after prevailing in a genuine arm-wrestle of a contest at Cathy Freeman Oval.

Despite losing two players through injury during the pre-match warm-up, Proserpine-Whitsunday started in bright fashion.

Going against the wind in the opening stanza, the Raiders were able to go into the half-time break with scores locked at 10-all.

Proserpine-Whitsunday coach Andre Houston described his side's opening-half display as laying the foundation for victory.

"It was a conscious decision from us to go against the wind in the first half provided our captain won the coin toss and he did,” Houston said.

"To go into half-time with the scores level was important for us and we knew that the wind would help us play a game of territory in the second half.

"Our focus was on ensuring our set pieces (line-outs and scrums) took place at their end and the ball was in their half about 60-70 per cent of the time.”

The Raiders spurned a couple of impressive try-scoring opportunities and overcame a couple of nervous moments to secure their eighth win from 10 matches in 2018.

Number eight Shane Mariner earned the three points for a stand-out performance, with Spanish fly-half Victor Carrat again impressing.

Carrat's inclusion has certainly given the side a greater attacking threat and his composure with ball in hand proved decisive in the final wash-up.

After earning a late call-up at inside centre, Te Awa King impressed to collect the one point.

Houston said the result set Proserpine-Whitsunday up nicely to attack the final round of regular season matches.

"It puts us in a good position to fight for the minor premiership during this last round of (five) matches,” he said.

"We've got home games coming up in the next couple of weeks starting with Bowen this Saturday and then Kuttabul, the premiers from last year, the week after.

"There are no easy games at this time of the year, but we want to make sure we're ready to go.”

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is 3.30pm at Whitsunday Sportspark.