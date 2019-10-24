RAIDS: Weapons, illicit drugs seized in Whitsundays

Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, large amounts of cash and a rifle were allegedly uncovered in a series of raids across the Whitsundays on Thursday afternoon.

Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, large amounts of cash and a rifle were allegedly uncovered in a series of raids across the Whitsundays on Thursday afternoon. Cade Mooney

METHAMPHETAMINES, cocaine, marijuana, large amounts of cash and a rifle were allegedly uncovered in a series of raids across the Whitsundays on Tuesday afternoon.

Residences in Jubilee Pocket, Midge Point and Proserpine were targeted in the raids - and the effort involved 12 officers from Whitsunday and Proserpine Police as well as the Whitsunday CIB.

Four men, aged 58, 47, 33 and 21, as well as a 26-year-old woman, have all be charged in relation to police findings.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Scells confirmed all five people were locals.

He was unable to confirm how much illicit substance and cash were found, as the incident is still under investigation.

The five people are facing a total of 17 charges including drug possession, trafficking, producing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing illegal firearms.

Sniffer dogs travelled from Rockhampton to assist in the raids and Whitsunday Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said they were vital in the findings.

"People are good at hiding stuff and the dogs are good at finding it,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said any type of drug in a community was concerning for police, but the findings of a large amount of methamphetamine was a cause for alarm.

"Our unit is focused on targeting people involved with possessing, producing and trafficking dangerous drugs, and I commend my team for their efforts on Tuesday,” he said.

The five people involved in the raids have been released on bail and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 25.

If you suspect someone of partaking in illegal activity, police urge you contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.