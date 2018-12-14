Menu
ON TRACK: Plans to shift the railway line that runs through Collinsville are in the works between Whitsunday Regional Council and rail giant Aurizon (pictured).
News

Railway redirection plan on right track

by Kyle Evans
14th Dec 2018 12:20 PM

PLANS to shift the railway line that runs through Collinsville are in the works with activity set to ramp up following new mine projects at the Galilee Basin.

Whitsunday Regional Council intends to engage rail giant Aurizon before Christmas in the hope of coming to an agreement to redirect the railway line around Collinsville instead of through it.

Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox said as new mining projects come online, increased train activity to and from Abbot Point would become a hassle for locals.

"With the increased train activity we run the risk of having people backed up in traffic on the main road because trains will be running very regularly once the Galilee Basin opens up,” he said.

"There will also be an increased amount of dust kicked up from the trains which we don't want going over the town, as well as an increase in noise. The new rail will need to go around Collinsville so it doesn't block the highway.”

Mr Willcox said council held a discussion many years ago with Aurizon around deviating the railway line once it exceeded 20 million tonnes of coal exportation per year.

He added once these new mines come online Aurizon would exceed that threshold.

"That deviation is important to the Collinsville residents,” he said.

"At the end of the day, the Collinsville people have provided so much in royalties to this great state they need to be looked after.”

The Galilee Basin will be the site of two major mining projects over the coming months as Adani's Carmichael Mine and MacMines Austrasia's China Stone thermal coal project come online.

