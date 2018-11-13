Rain brings relief for Airlie Beach parkrunners

A rain shower helped to ease the heat for Airlie Beach parkrunners on Saturday.

PARKRUN: A cool sprinkle of rain took the edge off a humid morning as Airlie Beach parkrun kicked into gear for its 159th event on Saturday.

A group of 78 runners laced up their shoes and took to the 5km loop through Airlie Beach and Cannonvale with a spectacular view of Abell Point Marina to compliment the distance.

Seven first timers joined in with representatives of five running clubs including Whitsunday Running Club, Hamilton Island Running and Triathlon Club, Mackay Road Runners, LRC Running Club and Riverway Beer Runners.

Congratulations to Kristy Lee, Trevor Harvey, Joan Hunter, Laura Ridley, Julie Cauchi, Dean Cook, Kyra Hadley, Amanda Jamieson, and Siobhan Barlow who achieved personal bests during this week's parkrun.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Vanessa Corbett, Gary Corrigan, Jazmyn Fyvie, Maryanne Fyvie, Rebecca Hadley, Justin Knight-Gray and Peter Moore who made parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday from 7am starting from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free but first-time participants are required to register before attending.

Join the crew for a post parkrun coffee at New Bohemian Raw Café at Abell Point Marina.