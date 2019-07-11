Rain causes havoc for car show

Cars at the inaugural Proserpine Motor Show, run by Whitsunday Automotive and Restoration Club, on Sunday.

Cars at the inaugural Proserpine Motor Show, run by Whitsunday Automotive and Restoration Club, on Sunday. Contributed

THE rain may have caused havoc with an inaugural car show in Proserpine on Sunday, but it did nothing to dampen the generosity of those who attended.

The Proserpine Motor Show had about 32 cars and 15 motorbikes on display for those who braved the steady rain to check out them out.

Importantly, the day raised $2000 for the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.

While car and crowd numbers were down on what organisers, the Whitsundays Automotive and Restoration Club, had initially hoped for, the display still looked good.

A total of 15 awards were handed out to winners of different categories.

These included the People's Choice award winners, Mackay's Errol Leggett in the car section and Crystal Brook's Greg Burke for the motorbikes.

Unfortunately, planned market stalls and a jaws of life cutting display by the fire brigade was not able to be held due to the weather.

Club treasurer Lyn Burke remained positive about the day.

"We were hoping for a lot more cars but it was still a good event,” she said.

She was particularly pleased with being able to donate so much money to the RACQ CQ Rescue.

"The money is a 'wow' that we got that,” she said.

"Where we live, without them (RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter) we're in a lot of trouble.

"They're in and out of here all the time.

"They're a big necessity in this area.”

Mrs Burke said while the rain did this year's inaugural event no favours, the club was already planning for another event at a similar time next year.

"We'll be doing it again next year,” she said.

"We didn't lose money. We donated a lot.

"There's no reason that on a decent day we couldn't do bigger and better.”