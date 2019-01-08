Rain falls in the Whitsundays

The tracking map of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny from 10.32pm on Tuesday night.

The tracking map of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny from 10.32pm on Tuesday night. Bureau of Meteorology

SOAKING rain and wind gusts of more than 80km an hour arrived in parts of the Whitsundays region on Tuesday night.

More than 72 hours after the severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds was first issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, areas including Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Hamilton Island and Proserpine felt the effects.

The warning was issued following the downgrading of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny, which was located about 160km east of Bowen at 10pm.

The Bureau is reporting Penny has recently slowed down significantly, and is expected drift onto a track towards the west northwest and move roughly parallel to the Burdekin coastline on Wednesday.

The system is not expected to redevelop into a Tropical Cyclone, but will still produce rain over its southern flank.

The severe weather warning remains in place for heavy rainfall, but damaging wind gusts are no longer expected with the system.

Hamilton Island received 60.6mm up until 10.30pm, with 25.6mm falling in less than an hour from 9pm.

The popular holiday destination has had a maximum wind gust of 83km/h, which arrived at 7.02pm on Tuesday night.

Proserpine received 18mm up until 10.30pm.

No rain has been recorded in Bowen, but the home of the Big Mango is expected to receive its share of wet weather on Wednesday.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected in coastal and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and Biloela overnight, although most likely between Bowen and Mackay.

Heavy rainfall may extend inland to the eastern Central Highlands and Coalfields district on Wednesday, and may also extend further north to coastal and adjacent inland areas south of Alva Beach.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 100mm and 180mm are possible.

A flood watch remains in place for coastal catchments between Gladstone and Cape Tribulation, extending inland over parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Burdekin River, downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam, Proserpine River, Don River and the Pioneer River in Mackay.