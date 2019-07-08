Rain limits Brahmans' play options in Souths clash

WET weather means Souths Sharks will be in their element this weekend for their clash against competition leaders Whitsunday Brahmans.

Sharks skipper Ryan Kinlyside said a slippery ball would strip the Brahmans of their quick offloading play style that dissected Wests Tigers last week.

"It will be a bit greasy and harder for them to shift the ball around as much and gives us a bit of an advantage,” he said.

"Given the wet I'd say it will be played down the middle from both of us.”

While Whitsunday has a strong forward pack, the side is far from reliant on it.

Last week's match against Wests Tigers was evidence of that when a mobile Whitsunday unit moved the Tigers' forwards around and tired them out.

Kinlyside said the damp fields would limit the strategies the Brahmans could employ.

The Souths leader added he would pay particular attention to two of the Brahmans' backs.

"David Kay and Byron (Taylor) have been really dangerous for them,” Kinlyside said.

"If we pay a fair bit of attention to them and shut those two down then it will go a long way for us being successful.”

Sharks are eager to forget the sting of defeat after they lost 40-30 to Brothers last weekend.

"We don't ever want that replicated; we don't want to have 40 points put against us ever,” Kinlyside said.

"If that doesn't light a fire under the boys then I don't know what will.”

In his seventh year with the Sharks, Kinlyside said this season's group was one of the strongest he had seen.

Brahmans have only been defeated once this season, but the Souths veteran was confident in his men's ability.

"It would be massive to knock off the frontrunners this weekend,” he said.

In the RLM rankings Whitsunday are in first on 16 points. Wests, Magpies and Souths make up second to fourth respectively on 12 points and Sarina sit at fifth on 10 points.

Brothers trail closely on eight points in sixth spot.

With the top five teams making finals qualification and only two points separating second from fifth Kinlyside said a win would give his men a safety net for at least another week.