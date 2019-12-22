Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 8:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        premium_icon POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Politics Find out if your elected representative kept their word.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        News His dad discovered the boy clinging to a post “for his life”

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing