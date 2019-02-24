Rain on the radar this week

Airlie Beach was under a heavy shower this afternoon.

Airlie Beach was under a heavy shower this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

HEAVY showers could be on the radar for the Whitsunday region this week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said south-easterly winds were bringing showers in from off the coast.

One of these showers was over Airlie Beach this afternoon, he said.

"It won't be anything too dramatic, just showers coming in off the ocean rather than wide-spread heavy falls,” Mr Clark said.

"There could be further isolated, heavy showers throughout the next week, but it's going to be fairly hit and miss.”

Mr Clark said the showers were not related to ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma as it was "well offshore”.

This week's BoM forecast for Airlie Beach:

- Monday, February 25: 28 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain

- Tuesday, February 26: 27 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain

- Wednesday, February 27: 28 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain

- Thursday, February 28: 27 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain

- Friday, March 1: 26 degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain

- Saturday, March 2: 27 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain

This week's BoM forecast for Proserpine:

- Monday, February 25: 30 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

- Tuesday, February 26: 29 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain

- Wednesday, February 27: 30 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain

- Thursday, February 28: 29 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain

- Friday, March 1: 28 degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain

- Saturday, March 2: 28 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain

This week's BoM forecast for Bowen:

- Monday, February 25: 31 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain

- Tuesday, February 26: 30 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

- Wednesday, February 27: 31 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

- Thursday, February 28: 30 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain

- Friday, March 1: 29 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain

- Saturday, March 2: 29 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain