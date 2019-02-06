Rain relief in sight

WHITSUNDAY residents have been bombarded with rain over the past week-and-a-half, but there is relief coming with no rain forecast from Sunday.

In the seven days to 9am yesterday, Hamilton Island had recorded 218mm of rain, while Bowen had 400.4mm and Upp River near Proserpine recorded 293mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Vinord Anand said heavy rain was still expected today in the Whitsundays and down to Mackay, with 100mm to 150mm forecast.

A severe weather warning remained in place yesterday for the Whitsundays.

Mr Anand said by tomorrow rain was expected to start easing off-shore.

Highest rainfalls of 60-70mm around the Hamilton Island, Airlie Beach and Proserpine areas were possible, but Mr Anand said local rainfall figures were more likely to be 20-30mm for the day.

By Saturday, the local area was more likely to see less than 10mm of rain for the day, Mr Anand said.

"There will be a marked decrease in rainfall going into the weekend,” he said.

Relief from the incessant rain will arrive by Sunday, with no rain forecast by the BoM with the most recent figures at the time of going to print.

"Late in the weekend into early next week the rain clears,” Mr Anand said.

"From Sunday to Tuesday we are not forecasting any rain at this stage.

"It will be mostly dry. There could be a bit of cloud around.”

Yesterday the Proserpine and Don rivers still remained on flood warning, but Mr Anand said the two rivers were only at a minor flood warning level and this would be dependant on how much rain was still to come.