Rain swells creeks but Hamilton Plains remains open

AFTER an extended dry spell significant recent rain has meant the swelling of Crofton Creek catchment, water spilling over the falls at Cedar Creek and the severing of the Bruce Hwy south of Bowen.

Overnight reports the Crofton Creek had swollen to the point Gregory Cannon Valley Way was under water but this morning the easing of heavy precipitation has meant the road is now open.

A total of 187mm has been collected in the gauge in the last seven days at Hamilton Island and a figure of 102mm was recorded at the Proserpine Airport in the last week.

The Bruce Hwy at 7am this morning was severed in both directions, Queensland Traffic has reported flash flooding in the area but motorists have now reported the road is open.

"Road closed” signs are lying in wait on Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains in case of flooding but so far the notorious section of back-top linking Cannonvale and Proserpine has remained open.

A torrent of water has been flowing over the falls a Cedar Creek.

Brooke Norris captured this image at Cedar Creek Falls on Sunday.

Check out the amazing aerial footage captured by Blake Nott at Cedar Creek Falls on Friday.

At Preston residents have reported 28.5mm collecting in the gauge on Saturday and on Sunday 91mm fell.

Palm Creek at Preston swelled to over a meter but has gone down since last night.

The chance of further rain this afternoon is expected to be low, 30 per cent between 1 and 4pm reducing further to 10 per cent between 7 and 10pm.

However on Tuesday and Wednesday the likelihood will increase to 80 per cent with five to 20mm expected.

Local weekend rainfall