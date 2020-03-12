Rain to ease but warning in place for winds

The wet weather is set to ease in the Whitsundays. However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds is still in place.

THE region has been lashed by rain in the past 24 hours but that is predicted to ease today.

However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds in the area is still in place.

Strathdickie experienced the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with 161mm recorded.

Cannonvale recorded 144mm of rain, and Jubilee Pocket copped 98mm, between 9am yesterday and 9am this morning,

Proserpine was a little dryer, with 37mm of rainfall recorded, and Hamilton Island had 51mm, however, the island is being buffeted by significant wind gusts.

“The threat of heavy rainfall has eased somewhat and will continue to ease throughout today,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said.

“The severe weather warning is for the wind, not the rain, which is easing, but we are expecting winds in excess of 90km/hr in places.

BOM said damaging winds of up to 90km/h were being observed around the most exposed parts of the Whitsunday Islands, with Hamilton Island Airport recording a peak wind gust of 89km/h at 9.44pm Wednesday night.

Damaging winds are expected to develop along other exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain in the warning area from this afternoon.

A flood watch is currently ongoing for the Peninsula and coastal catchments of Proserpine and further north, including Bowen and Ayr.

It is expected rainfall will largely clear the flood watch area by early tomorrow as the tropical system moves south-eastwards away from the Queensland coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: