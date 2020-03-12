Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wet weather is set to ease in the Whitsundays. However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds is still in place.
The wet weather is set to ease in the Whitsundays. However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds is still in place.
News

Rain to ease but warning in place for winds

Deborah Friend
12th Mar 2020 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region has been lashed by rain in the past 24 hours but that is predicted to ease today.

However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds in the area is still in place.

Strathdickie experienced the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with 161mm recorded.

Cannonvale recorded 144mm of rain, and Jubilee Pocket copped 98mm, between 9am yesterday and 9am this morning,

Proserpine was a little dryer, with 37mm of rainfall recorded, and Hamilton Island had 51mm, however, the island is being buffeted by significant wind gusts.

“The threat of heavy rainfall has eased somewhat and will continue to ease throughout today,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said.

“The severe weather warning is for the wind, not the rain, which is easing, but we are expecting winds in excess of 90km/hr in places.

BOM said damaging winds of up to 90km/h were being observed around the most exposed parts of the Whitsunday Islands, with Hamilton Island Airport recording a peak wind gust of 89km/h at 9.44pm Wednesday night.

Damaging winds are expected to develop along other exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain in the warning area from this afternoon.

A flood watch is currently ongoing for the Peninsula and coastal catchments of Proserpine and further north, including Bowen and Ayr.

It is expected rainfall will largely clear the flood watch area by early tomorrow as the tropical system moves south-eastwards away from the Queensland coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
bureau of meteorology severe weather warning strong winds
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus

        premium_icon BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus

        News Bowen cinema will close its door temporarily, as movie studios withdraw their films.

        Bruce Highway to be closed for truck recovery efforts

        premium_icon Bruce Highway to be closed for truck recovery efforts

        News Attempts to remove a truck form the side of the highway will be made this morning.

        Shock resignation from senior council member

        premium_icon Shock resignation from senior council member

        News He has stepped down from his role but said he loved his short time with the...

        Severe weather warning issued for heavy rain, damaging winds

        Severe weather warning issued for heavy rain, damaging winds

        Weather Gusts of more than 100km/h have been recorded in the Whitsunday Islands