Rain to ring in the New Year

Fireworks explode in the sky over Airlie Beach on Friday night for the annual Whitsunday Reef Festival. Image: Andrew Pattinson/Vampp

Rain continued to fall overnight but wet conditions will ease in time for New Year celebrations according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Hamilton Island received 96mm of rainfall from 9am Friday morning to 9am Saturday morning while Proserpine got drenched with 139mm in the same period.

Jubilee Pocket received 97mm in that 24-hour period while rainfall was a little lighter in Cannonvale with a recorded 70mm.

Meteorologist Grace Legg said that constant shower and storm activity that occurred across the region overnight will ease next week.

“It looks like over the next few days it will start to clear off the coast but there’ll still be some showers and thunderstorms that will be easing,” she said.

Ms Legg also forecasted that New Year celebrations will probably remain dry, however 2020 will start with showers.

“On Tuesday morning there are showers more inland and could be afternoon thunderstorm before clearing up that night, but there may be some light showers on New Year’s Day,” she said.