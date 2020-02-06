Raincheck: NQ Solo Masters confirm new date

THE NORTH Queensland Solo Masters Invitational has been postponed due to wet grounds and wet weather forecasts.

North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club media representative Ashleigh Smith has confirmed that the event has been rescheduled and will now be held on April 25.

The event, which was scheduled to go ahead next weekend on February 15, was in the process of setting up when the organisers had issues with wet grounds, Mrs Smith said.

“Basically the track is quite soft and they can’t get all the machinery in to set up.

“We just decided that if the tracks are not up to scratch, the riders won’t be at their best, and the spectators don’t want to be walking around in the mud and rain.

“With the forecast for next week as well, it was either we do it now or next week. This way we are hoping to help avoid the costs people incur in these situations.

“We’re trying to do our best to give a bit of notice, hopefully it will help people be able to rearrange their plans and accommodation.”

Aware that the event will now land on Anzac Day, Mrs Smith said they were working with the Bowen RSL to commemorate the day, hoping to arrange a memorial spread in the program and a march.

Mrs Smith said the event would go ahead on April 25 as planned, with only four of the international riders not being able to make the new date due to commitments overseas.

She confirmed that new riders had quickly filled those spots.