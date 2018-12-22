Menu
Login
A fire at Andromache is finally no longer a threat to properties in the area.
A fire at Andromache is finally no longer a threat to properties in the area. Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
News

Rainfall quells local fire

by Monique Preston
22nd Dec 2018 3:30 PM

A FIRE at Andromache is finally no longer a threat to properties in the area.

Rural Fire Brigade area director Andy Houley said more than 100mm of rain in the area, which includes Mt Hector, in the past week had finally quelled the flames.

While much of the fire which had spread from the Cathu State Forest had died off in the rain two weeks ago, the Andromache area had still been burning until this week's rain.

Fire brigade patrols are no longer needed in the area and the remnants of the fire are now in the hands of landowners in the area.

Mr Houley said 45,000 hectares was burnt in the fire which stretched from Bloomsbury to Andromache and had been burning for weeks.

Mr Houley praised local firefighters for their hard work in the Cathu fire.

"In this dreadful fire weather, the local Rural Fire Brigades have done an amazing job to reduce the threat of this fire, saving other properties,” he said.

"They have been very professional.”

andromache bushfire fire rural fire brigade whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    ONE STEP CLOSER

    News Council adopts detailed designs for new Shute Harbour facility.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 3:30 PM
    January in review

    January in review

    News Our look back at 2018 starts with January.

    Wetsunday confusion

    Wetsunday confusion

    News The predicted weather didn't quite live up to the hype.

    Vic Meat's ham recalled over possible Listeria contamination

    Vic Meat's ham recalled over possible Listeria contamination

    News Vic Meat's ham recalled over possible Listeria contamination

    Local Partners