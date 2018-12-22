Rainfall quells local fire

A fire at Andromache is finally no longer a threat to properties in the area.

A FIRE at Andromache is finally no longer a threat to properties in the area.

Rural Fire Brigade area director Andy Houley said more than 100mm of rain in the area, which includes Mt Hector, in the past week had finally quelled the flames.

While much of the fire which had spread from the Cathu State Forest had died off in the rain two weeks ago, the Andromache area had still been burning until this week's rain.

Fire brigade patrols are no longer needed in the area and the remnants of the fire are now in the hands of landowners in the area.

Mr Houley said 45,000 hectares was burnt in the fire which stretched from Bloomsbury to Andromache and had been burning for weeks.

Mr Houley praised local firefighters for their hard work in the Cathu fire.

"In this dreadful fire weather, the local Rural Fire Brigades have done an amazing job to reduce the threat of this fire, saving other properties,” he said.

"They have been very professional.”