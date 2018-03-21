Raise your glasses for a big 'C' cure

RIDING FOR A CURE: Shona Russell and Janelle Woody Eastwood are asking you to raise a few glasses for the Tour de Cure.

COCKTAILS might not be the answer to everything but on Saturday night they could just help find a cure for cancer.

That is what Shona Russell and Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood hope, and it's the reason they're asking the Whitsunday community to raise a few glasses for the Tour de Cure.

In addition to cycling 1110km on the 2018 Signature Tour, these two long-time locals are hosting a fundraiser with a cocktail twist.

The 'place to be' is Shingley Beach Resort, where from 7pm this Saturday, March 24, it's all about making a difference by having fun.

As well as feasting on delicious canapés and enjoying live music by Tahlia Tabone, guests will be able to bid for auction items including a Burnups $500 voucher, Helireef scenic flight package, cruise for two adults on Camira, Whitsunday Crocodile Safari Tour for a family or weekend at Long Island's Palm Bay Resort.

It is only with the support of the local community that Shona and Woody have raised roughly $40,000 between them each year since joining the Tour de Cure in 2015.

"It's about being part of a huge team and that's our message to the community,” Shona said.

When the 2018 Tour passes through Mackay, Bloomsbury, Proserpine /Airlie Beach and Bowen, cancer-related projects in these townships will receive $10,000 each.

"This is one of the reasons why the Tour de Cure is very inspirational to be part of,” Woody said.

Tickets to Saturday's cocktail fundraiser cost $85 per person and are available by calling Woody on 0409 461 371 or Shona on 0419 439 919.

Donations can be made direct to BSB 084501, account number 242447470.

PEDAL FOR A PURPOSE