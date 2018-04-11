Menu
Login
International parenting expert Professor Matt Sanders is coming to the Whitsundays
International parenting expert Professor Matt Sanders is coming to the Whitsundays cONTRIBUTED
News

Raising resilient children seminar

Jessica Lamb
by
11th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

THE man who wrote the book on raising resilient children will travel to the region next month to deliver free seminars to local parents and carers of children aged up to 12.

Parenting expert Professor Matt Sanders from the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program will head north as part of a state-funded initiative to provide evidence-based emotional support to families affected in some way by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Prof Sanders said the seminars would focus on helping parents living in natural disaster-prone areas build on their emotional resilience and coping skills so they could be a positive role model to their children in times of difficulty.

Prof Sanders said it wasn't uncommon for children to develop behaviour problems such as bed-wetting or nightmares when confronted by stressful situations.

He will present "Raising Resilient Children” seminars in Proserpine on May 22 and Cannonvale on May 23.

Visit www.triplep- parenting.net to register to attend.

cannonvale matt sanders proserpine raising resilient children whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Doug and Spud's new bundle of joy

    Doug and Spud's new bundle of joy

    News DAYDREAM Island has welcomed what Living Reef manager Johnny Gaskell described as an Australia first.

    • 11th Apr 2018 3:13 PM
    Preserving dignity a good reason to help

    Preserving dignity a good reason to help

    News Whitsunday local is sharing the dignity

    • 11th Apr 2018 3:10 PM
    Whitsundays attract interstate professionals

    Whitsundays attract interstate professionals

    News New physios think the Whitsundays are "simply magical.”

    • 11th Apr 2018 3:06 PM
    Grants benefit local community groups

    Grants benefit local community groups

    News Grants awarded to Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and Proserpine Bowls Club

    • 11th Apr 2018 3:04 PM

    Local Partners