Raising resilient children seminar

THE man who wrote the book on raising resilient children will travel to the region next month to deliver free seminars to local parents and carers of children aged up to 12.

Parenting expert Professor Matt Sanders from the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program will head north as part of a state-funded initiative to provide evidence-based emotional support to families affected in some way by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Prof Sanders said the seminars would focus on helping parents living in natural disaster-prone areas build on their emotional resilience and coping skills so they could be a positive role model to their children in times of difficulty.

Prof Sanders said it wasn't uncommon for children to develop behaviour problems such as bed-wetting or nightmares when confronted by stressful situations.

He will present "Raising Resilient Children” seminars in Proserpine on May 22 and Cannonvale on May 23.

Visit www.triplep- parenting.net to register to attend.