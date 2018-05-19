Raising some coin for a muscle car-loving mate

SUPER FUNDRAISER: Manager of Supercheap Autos Cannonvale, Trent Carus and secretary of the Whitsunday Cruising Car Club, Rachel Bott at the weekend fundraiser.

FOLLOWING the tragic death of Graeme Thomson last month his work mates have rallied to the aid of the much loved colleague's only surviving daughter in the Whitsundays.

The team at SuperCheap Autos in Cannonvale on Saturday enlisted the help of the Whitsunday Cruising Car Club, Airlie Amusements and the skills of face painter Kylie Tame to help raise money for a lost mate who would have "given the shirt off his back” to anyone who needed it.

Store manager, Trent Carus said Mr Thompson loved his American muscle cars and had helped most members of the car club with the restoration of their vehicles.

"He was a great person to work with and a good country person,” he said.

Cars of the Whitsunday Cruising Car Club line up outside Supercheap Autos to raise money for the family of killed Supercheap employee, Graeme Thomson. Peter Carruthers

The car club ran a raffle and Whitsunday Hot Rod Tours charged for cruising around in an open-top hot-rod and donated the money to the cause.

Gold coin donations from face painting and the proceeds of the sausage sizzle will be going to the family of Mr Thomson also.

"He would help out at he drop of a hat so we thought 'what can we do for such an awesome person?' and helped to raise some money.

"It's something we felt we had to do and have loved doing it.”

Lucas Bott with Daniel, Chelsea and Matt Baines go for a ride in an open-top hot-rod during the Supercheap Autos fundraiser on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Mr Thomson, his former partner and son were killed in a Brisbane house fire in April.

A crowd funding page has also been set up to help out Mr Thompson's daughter, Shelly, and so far has raised $4,390 of its $5,000 goal.

Mr Thomson always wanted to get the car club down to Supercheap Autos and on Saturday it happened.

Mr Carus said the late Chevy Impala owner would have loved to see the cars on display in Cannonvale.