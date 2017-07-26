Raising the volume on disaster funding

Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm, Whitsunday ALP candidate Bronwyn Taha and shadow minister for Regional Services Stephen Jones, at the Airlie Beach foreshore.

FEDERAL Shadow Minister for Regional Development, Stephen Jones, has vowed to make some "noise" in the next parliament sitting if the Category D funding stoush between the Commonwealth and Queensland governments is not resolved.

Together with ALP candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha and Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm, Minister Jones inspected Shute Harbour and the Airlie Beach foreshore today to assess the areas in need and where disaster funding was currently in dispute.

Minister Jones claimed some of the blame for the lack of federal funds lay at Dawson MP George Christensen's feet.

"If George had gone into bat earlier, we might have had a better chance of having a better outcome," he said.

"But I understand he has changed his tune now."

Ms Taha meanwhile responded to Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's argument that the region had been "dudded" not only by the Federal Government, but also in the State Budget.

Mr Costigan said no money had gone into re-building a Department of Transport and Main Road's office in Proserpine, flood-proofing Hamilton Plains and subsidising flights to the area.

"(But) there was $110 million for the local disaster recovery package, that's there, so that is not nothing," Ms Taha said.

"There was also $15 million for the Whitsunday Coast Airport which the State Government have invested in.

"It took a Category D funding petition of 500 signatures and a rally outside of Jason Costigan's office for him to write a letter to the Prime Minister. Its not good enough."

Mr Chisholm said he hoped to see a reversal of the Federal Government's position as soon as possible.

"They absolutely need to come to the party, we can only put as much pressure as possible to make sure they do this," he said.

Mr Chisholm and Minister Jones said they would be meeting with Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox after his teleconference with Canberra this afternoon to determine what the outcome had been.