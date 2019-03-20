Ramage resigns council position after 18 years in office

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council Division 4 councillor Peter Ramage has resigned from his position after almost two decades in local government.

Mr Ramage handed in his resignation at a council briefing on March 20, effective at 5pm.

The Collinsville local served 18 years on the Bowen Shire Council which later became part of the Whitsunday Regional Council in 2008.

In an excerpt from Mr Ramage's resignation letter, he said being elected to public office had been among one of his greatest achievements.

"When I decided to run again in 2016 I did so because I still felt I had a lot to offer," he said.

"At the time I believed there was still a lot to be done for the whole region, bringing it together and working with the various organisations within my communities to help take our region forward.

"I have accomplished what I set out to do. Working with Mayor Andrew Willcox and my fellow Councillors, the region is back on track and now it is time for some new blood to step up into this role and build on my efforts."