Rampaging Raiders conquer City

KICK AND CHASE: Whitsunday Raiders win top of the table clash against Mackay City at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturdayd. Jessica Lamb

RUGBY UNION: Whitsunday Raiders produced one of their best performances of the MDRU A-grade season to steam-roll Mackay City 25-0 on Saturday.

The Raiders controlled the top-of-the-table clash at Whitsunday Sportspark from the get go.

The home crowd went wild as veteran Bill Pratt scored his first try in more than a decade at the tender age of 48.

Whitsunday playing-coach Andre Houston attributed to the success to one of his side's most complete performances.

"It was probably one of the best games we have played this season,” he said.

"We were really structured and controlled the ball well.

"Our contact in defence was really on point, which was our major focus this week during training

"All in all quite a balanced effort from everyone. You can't get a result like that by just having 50 per cent of your team playing. They really showed up for Saturday's game.”

Regan Broughton's impact was rewarded with a try, while Victor Carrat provided one of the highlights of the match.

The skilful Carrat chipped over the top and regathered the ball on his way to score a sensational 40-metre try.

Houston said the win would go a long way to boosting confidence coming into the final rounds of the regular season.

"All in all the boys played a very competitive game against the table leaders for 60 minutes and in the closing end of the game we focused on continuing to build on the quality football we had been playing,” Houston said.

"The boys really followed through from their effort in training for the week, if they continue to do so put ourselves in the position to finish first and second on the table.

"It was great to see a home-crowd watching us with a few new faces in the mix.

"Hopefully in time we can build on numbers and get a few more family watching local sport because we are playing entertaining football.”

The player nominated three points were shared this week between Sam Cornish and Victor Carrat.

Regan Broughton scored two points and Daniel Hayes was awarded one point.

The Raiders will enjoy this weekend off due to a competition bye before travelling to Mackay for an away clash against Brothers on July 14, which precedes a blockbuster clash against rivals Slade Point.