RAMPING CRISIS: Mackay hospital patients face long ED wait

SHOCKING new Queensland Health figures show one in five patients who are taken to Mackay region hospitals spend more than 30 minutes stuck on ambulance stretchers before being admitted to the emergency department.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Mackay's ramping figure of 22 per cent was in stark contrast to the 3 per cent of patients who spent 30 minutes or more waiting to be admitted under the previous LNP government.

But Health Minister Steven Miles said Mackay Base Hospital had experienced a 50 per cent increase in Category 5 patients - who could have been treated by a GP instead of an emergency department.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also told the News Queensland the unprecedented flu season was to blame for an increase in patients fronting up to emergency departments.

It came after photos, leaked by health whistleblowers to The Courier-Mail, revealed the extent of ramping at Princess Alexandra Hospital, with hospital corridors crammed with waiting paramedics and patients.

Ms Frecklington has described Mackay's ramping figure as "simply not good enough”.

"We've got the images from the Princess Alexandra Hospital down in the south of Queensland, but that is happening unfortunately in Mackay as well,” she said.

"We need patients to be seen within the clinically recommended time and when you're arriving by an ambulance, it would be very good for those patients to be seen immediately of course.

"Now we know that can't always happen, but to have 22 per cent of people waiting over half an hour is simply unacceptable.”

Mackay Base Hospital staff saw 4322 patients in May, at a 6 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead said while all patients attending the emergency department were treated, they were prioritised according to their clinical need.

"During a peak in demand with many ambulances arriving at the same time, our staff will always attend to the sickest patients first,” Ms Whitehead said.

"Any surges are usually resolved within two hours and we thank our patients for their understanding during these times.

"Patients who are waiting still receive a high level of care by paramedics and can be assured they are in the best of hands.”

Ms Whitehead said MHHS was continuing to find efficient ways to improve the flow of patients in the emergency department.

Mr Miles said he was sick and tired of the LNP "talking down our hospitals and hardworking staff” and has also described Mackay hospital's patient wait times as "one of the best in Queensland”.

"The hardworking clinicians at Mackay hospital saved a record number of lives last month, despite increasing demand,” he said.

"Our paramedics, doctors, nurses and clinicians work extremely hard, and are doing a great job treating more people than ever before.

"No one who comes to an emergency department, whether by ambulance or not, is ever turned away.”