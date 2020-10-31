Rangers rally from two goals down to win Reserves GF

RANGERS have come from two goals down to snatch an incredible Premier Women Reserves grand final victory from the clutches of the competition premiers on Saturday.

Three quick goals soon after the second-half restart blew the contest open to set up Rangers’ stirring 6-4 victory over Whitsunday United at Mackay Football Park.

The black and yellow scored a crucial goal just prior to halftime to go into the break down 2-1, before a flurry of goals early in the second stanza pushed them into a lead they would never surrender.

Rangers captain Maree Borg lifts the trophy after her side's 6-4 win over Whitsunday United. Picture: Callum Dick

Rangers number 10 Emma Wild was awarded best afield for her incredible four-goal feat. Hers was the opening goal which lifted Rangers back into the contest on the stroke of halftime.

Captain Maree Borg proudly turned the winners’ trophy toward a vocal Rangers support crew, thanking the fans for their part in getting her side over the line.

Borg said it took “a lot of guts and gumption” to come from two goals down against the premiers.

“I think it was just the attitude of the girls today. We came out knowing it would be a tough game,” she said.

“It was a hot game, a hard game, and we managed to come out on top.”

Emma Wild (with ball) finished with four goals, including a second half hat-trick to lift Rangers to the 6-4 grand final victory. Picture: Callum Dick

The captain reflected on the 2020 journey, which started with limited numbers and an early season spell down in sixth, before Rangers rose to finish second and eventually knocking off their biggest rivals.

“We struggled at the start, but these girls are amazing. They all pulled through,” Borg said.

“We had a couple of late ring-ins who really changed our dynamic and it really helped us bring out the win (today).”

Not “until the whistle blew” did Borg let herself embrace the grand final feeling.

“It just feels amazing,” she said.

PREMIER WOMEN RESERVES GRAND FINAL –

RANGERS FC 6 (E Wild 38’ 60’ 62’ 78’, L Stables 46’ G Wheeler 90’) d WHITSUNDAY UNITED FC 4 (W Gaffney 58’ 84’, S Quod 19’, E McDonald 26’) at Mackay Football Park Field 3