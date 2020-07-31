Rape accused pleads guilty to sexual assault

A man accused of rape has pleaded guilty to sexual assault. Picture: Richard Walker

A MACKAY man accused of raping a young woman has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of sexual assault.

The incident occurred in late 2018 in Mackay.

When the matter was mentioned briefly in Mackay District Court the man pleaded not guilty to rape, but guilty to sexual assault which the Crown accepted.

Anyone convicted of sexual assault could face up to 10 years’ jail.

Under Queensland law a person accused or convicted of sexual assault can be named once the case has been committed to the higher court and if, by doing so, it will not identify the victim.

The court heard a barrister had been briefed on the case, which was adjourned for sentence later this year.