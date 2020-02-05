Rape victim has ‘nightmares’ of terrifying assault

A Bowen man has been jailed for the vile rape and sexual assault off a sleeping woman.

A BOWEN man who took ecstasy during an Australia Day drinking session behaved "like an animal", raping and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman.

His victim still as nightmares about the terrifying incident last year.

Royce Gregory Kreymborg had never met the young woman before they were drinking together during the long weekend in Bowen.

Mackay District Court heard the woman, in her early 20s, also took a valium and went to sleep in the living room of the home where everyone was staying.

She woke up to Kreymborg, 41, orally assaulting and digitally raping her.

The court heard she was scared, told him to stop and fled to a room when her friend was staying, but he followed and again tried to put his hands down her pants.

Now 42, he pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault and will spend the next four months in jail.

The court heard he drank too much and had taken ecstasy, which Judge Julie Dick said "just made you behave like an animal".

"Plenty of people drink but they don't end up charged with criminal offences," Judge Dick said.

His DNA was also found on the woman's clothing.

A victim impact statement revealed she was too scared to be home alone, was anxious and "has nightmares".

Judge Dick said the biggest factor in the man's favour was that he had pleaded guilty and saved the victim from having to give evidence, and as such his penalty would be reduced.

Judge Dick also gave credit to the fact he expressed remorse immediately and made admissions.

The court heard the offending was extremely out of character and that he had also been proactive about his rehabilitation. He has no criminal history.

Kreymborg was jailed for two years, to be suspended after four months. Convictions were recorded.