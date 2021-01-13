Rapid COVID testing now available at Mackay Base Hospital

Mackay Base Hospital has received a state-of-the-art ‘Panther’ to boost its arsenal in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital’s new Hologic Panther Fusion machine can diagnose COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory conditions in about three hours.

The addition of the $275,000 instrument means hospital staff will no longer need to send as many swabs to Townsville for testing.

Staff have previously been able to conduct GeneXpert COVID tests, but the Polymerase Chain Reaction testing on the Panther is the gold standard and will mean faster results for people.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the new Panther would be a welcome addition to provide locals with world-class healthcare.

“When operating at full capacity the Panther is capable of testing approximately 750 samples a day,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“What this means is that locals will see faster turnaround times for testing results, which will make sure that people get the right treatment in the fastest possible manner.”

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Lisa Davies Jones said the new machine meant more pathology samples could be tested in Mackay instead of Townsville.

“Prior to having the Panther, the Mackay Pathology Laboratory has only been able to offer PCR testing on limited pathogens using a small Point of Care analyser,” Ms Davies Jones said.

“The cost per test, and the limited supply of consumables to run the Point of Care PCR analysers meant that testing onsite was limited to urgent cases only.

“All routine samples had to be sent to Townsville or Brisbane Pathology Queensland laboratories, which delays the results, and therefore can sometimes delay treatment.”

The Panther would process samples from around the health service including St Lawrence, Sarina, Proserpine, Bowen, Whitsunday Islands, Collinsville, Clermont, Moranbah, Middlemount and Dysart.

“The positive effect of having this machine will be felt beyond just Mackay which is great in our efforts to reduce the impact of respiratory conditions on our region,” Ms Davies Jones said.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the State Government would continue to deliver a strong health response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The delivery of the new Panther pathology machine to the Mackay community is an important part of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to ensure that Queensland’s health system remains strong while we manage the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

