Rare comet spectacle to light up our skies this week

IF YOU’RE a passionate skywatcher, stargazer or astronomer, the broad expanse overhead is putting on a show you won’t want to miss this week.

It is time for the annual Orionids meteor shower, a spectacular sky show linked to the world’s most famous comet.

Step outside before sunrise this weekend to watch for meteors burning though Earth’s atmosphere. They appear at this time every year when the Earth passes through an area filled with debris from Halley’s Comet.

If you spot one, there’s about a 75 per cent chance it originated from the nucleus of the comet.

The Orionids appear to come from the constellation Orion, named for the legendary hunter of Greek mythology. They are considered one of the most beautiful meteor showers due to their brightness and speed.

The best time to see the shower this year is some time after midnight, with experts agreeing the early hours are most likely.

University of Southern Queensland Astrophysics Professor Jonti Horner said this year’s meteor display could be more difficult to see than in other years.

“At the minute, with the moon being bright under the morning sky, and these things best being seen in the early hours of the morning, they are going to be hard to spot,” he said.

But what exactly are we seeing? Prof Horner said it was something special left over from the past.

“The Orionids, which are at their maximum overnight, are debris left behind by Comet Halley, the very famous comet that comes around every 76 years or so,” he said.

Knowing exactly how long the Orionids shower would last was a bit of a tricky question, Prof Horner said.

“It depends on the meteor shower — it’s a bit like asking how long is a bit of string. Some are short-lived — where the dirty area is narrow, others are broader and they take longer which is an indication they were born earlier and they have had more time to spread out,” he explained.

Even though seeing this year’s meteor shower would be more challenging, Prof Horner said it was worth watching.

“It is still worth looking out for them, but where we are in the world, the place they come from in the sky doesn’t even rise until after midnight,” he said.

The best way to see a meteor shower is to find a place out of the city and escape the lights of cars, homes, street lights and such.

We suggest getting your favourite camp chair, picnic rug or blanket and setting up outside sometime in the early hours of the morning in as dark a place as possible.

If you capture any pictures of the meteor shower send them to news@dailymercury.com.au