HOT PROPERTY: 1/21 Beaches Village Circuit Agnes Water is a rare opportunity for holiday makers or investors.
Rare holiday home on the market

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Sep 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Sep 2019 5:30 PM
A RARE buying opportunity has hit the market in Agnes Water - perfect for a holiday maker or someone seeking a lifestyle change.

1/21 Beaches Village Circuit Agnes Water is for sale fully furnished and is only 200m from the beach.

However, Ray White Rural real estate agent Bill Meade said what made this property unique was it being a stand-alone sale as opposed to part of a block of units.

"It's for sale at $415,000," he said.

"You'd pay at least double for that on the Gold Coast."

He said the property was a great investment opportunity.

"They might rent it out for six or nine months of the year and might live in it for a month," he said.

"They get a free holiday and make money on capital gain."

With low body corporate fees, Mr Meade said he was expecting an offer on the table in the foreseeable future.

