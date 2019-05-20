Rare martial art to be taught in Mackay

Jason Crimmin has studied Yamane Ryu kobudo, which he says is the rarest weapons art from Okinawa and the hardest to learn.

Jason Crimmin has studied Yamane Ryu kobudo, which he says is the rarest weapons art from Okinawa and the hardest to learn. Emma Murray

GROWING up in the golden era of kung fu movies ensured Mackay's Jason Crimmin jumped at the chance to become one of the few Australians to study an ancient Japanese weapons martial art.

Crimmin, who is a fourth level black belt in Karate, plans to teach Yamane Ryu kobudo in Mackay. He believes the martial art is one of the rarest weapons arts to originate in Okinawa and the hardest to learn.

"I always used to watch those Karate Kid, Bruce Lee and Ninja Turtles where you see nunchaku and sais and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

"For years I had an interest in weapons, I'm sure everyone does. We've all grabbed nunchuks and given them a twirl at some point, or tried to make some.”

Jason Crimmin in his starting stance with sais, a three pronged stabbing weapon. Emma Murray

Crimmin let out a chuckle when he recalled the time he clocked himself in his head with a pair of nunchuks when he was a kid.

"I got some stitches in the back of my head from using them when I was younger,” he said.

Kobudo is a weapon form of martial arts which primarily uses agricultural tools as improvised items for self defence.

"It's a very mental style. You're meant to be able to pick up anything in the general street or at home and use it as a weapon,” Crimmin said.

"People find it challenging because the distance changes and the weight and balance of the weapon changes, so it's a lot of fun being able to adapt.

Jason Crimmin practising with the bo staff which is considered the 'king' of Okinawa weapons. Emma Murray

"I'm hoping to see a mix of male and female get involved because it's not as physical as other martial arts.”

Crimmin said he was one of the very few people who could teach this tree of kobudo in the country.

"It's not taught commonly in Australia and it's very hidden in Japan,” he said.

While running a dojo in Brisbane he sourced out Hanshi Patrick McCarthy who is an expert (ninth dan) in karate and kabuto.

Jason Crimmin has studied Yamane Ryu kobudo which he says is the rarest weapons art from Okinawa and the hardest to learn. Emma Murray

"I was lucky enough to learn it from him after many years of training and, hopefully, now I will teach a few people here,” Crimmin said.

Crimmin hopes to run a class on Friday nights at the Mackay Senjo Dojo in North Mackay.