Rat destroys more than $25,000 in cash

IT WAS a cash machine heist with a difference: The attackers were hungry rodents.

At least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it was finished, police say more than $A25,595 in bills were shredded.

Indian currency notes in 2000 and 500 rupee denominations are shredded after being eaten by rats in at ATM. Picture: AFP

When technicians arrived on 11 June to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine in the town of Tinsukia they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $25,000, chewed to shreds.

The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables, police superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta said. The notes were in 500-rupee and 2,000-rupee denominations.

The ATM had been broken since May 20, officials said.

Indian police said rats nibbled through more than a million rupees of banknotes after busting into a cash machine in the country's northeast. Picture: AFP

A State Bank of India official said the cash machine was overseen by another company.

â€œWe are surprised at what has happened. An investigation has been ordered,â€? said the official, Bimal Debroy.