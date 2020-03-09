Menu
Raw, heartbreaking fallout from yachtie's death

by Patrick Billings
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM
BRISBANE'S sailing community is reeling from the shock death of a yachtsman in Moreton Bay at the weekend.

Rickie Makin, 44, perished when he was hit in the head and knocked overboard while racing aboard the 44-foot Lady Helena yacht off the coast of Redcliffe on Saturday.

Members of the area's yachting community said they had been stunned by the tragedy.

"A tragedy like this is just unheard of," one man said.

"It's raw for us."

Rickie Makin (Facebook image)
Rickie Makin (Facebook image)
It's believed Mr Makin was struck by a boom that had swung across the boat after it was struck by a large wave.

He was knocked into the sea and became separated from the boat.

Mr Makin was located unconscious and died a short time later.

Police said he had suffered a significant head injury and had been underwater for some time.

A crew member who had jumped in after him was treated for hypothermia at Redcliffe Hospital.

The incident happened about 5.40pm.

 

The accident happened aboard the Lady Helena/ Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP
Conditions were rough with sea breezes up to 30 knots. A gale warning, which would have seen the race cancelled, is triggered by winds of 33 knots.

Mr Makin had been sailing in the Kingfisher Night Race Series which has been held annually in Moreton Bay for over 25 years.

Saturday's race was the final in a series of four held between October and March.

The Courier-Mail understands the crew aboard the Lady Helena, which is a commercially registered training vessel, was very experienced.

The Kingfisher Night Race is often used to give people night sailing training for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race which Lady Helena has competed in.

The Kingfisher series is run jointly by the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club, the Moreton Bay Boat Club, the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron and the Wynnum Manly Sailing Club.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

 

Emergency services transport Rickie Makin after the tragedy. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP
        • 9th Mar 2020 7:33 AM