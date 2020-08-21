Rays selection just the start for our star netballers

TWO Mackay Whitsundays netball products will be key cogs in the Northern Rays U18s team set to contest the State Championships in Brisbane next month.

Bowen’s Libby Abbott and Mackay’s Amity Bugeja were this week named in the Rays’ 10-player squad following a stringent selection process in Townsville.

Rays coach Ange Cooper said her only exposure to the two girls came at the selection trials, however both impressed enough to stake a claim for a place in the north Queensland representative side.

Bugeja flashed as goal shooter at the trials. Her accuracy and ability to work well regardless of who she was teamed with stood out to Cooper and her fellow selectors.

Abbott impressed as a mid-court starter at the trials and was another easy selection choice.

Former Whitsunday Sharks coach Jules Penklis was one of the selectors in Townsville last weekend.

Having worked with both Bugeja and Abbott last year, she had no doubt the pair had what it took to make the Rays squad – and perhaps go even further.

“Libby last year made the decision to come down to Mackay and play in our Premier League. Once she did that, doors opened for her,” Penklis said.

“She played in the Whitsunday Sharks open team and once that finished, joined the 16s Sharks.

“Between that and the Premier League, she was then called into my QPL side.

“It was a real pleasure to see her put her name down and she trialled beautifully.”

Galaxy Supernovas player Bugeja has rebounded from repeat injury setbacks and Penklis could not be happier for the star attacker.

“I’m very happy for Amity because she unfortunately suffered some injuries at the worst possible times last year,” Penklis said.

Mackay netballer Amity Bugeja has been named in the Northern Rays U18 team.

Bugeja was unable to play for the Sharks due to injury. When she did play in the QPL, she injured her elbow in her side’s sixth-straight win. That result secured the team’s passage to the U16s competition in Brisbane, which Bugeja was forced to miss.

“She’s a very strong shooter; very accurate. Both players are of a very high calibre,” Penklis said.

The State Championships, set to be held at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena in late-September, act as a selection process for the 2021 Queensland U19 squad.

Last year the Rays had two players named in the squad – Cooper hopes to at least double that this time out.

“Last year was the inaugural year and we had two athletes go into the Phase System,” Cooper said.

“The Queensland coaches work with them for quite a few months and at the end of that the U19 Queensland side is selected.

“That’s what these girls are working towards.”

Penklis is adamant that both Bugeja and Abbott have a strong case for selection in the Queensland squad, so long as they play up to their ability in Brisbane.

“Amity, hands down. She’s so accurate. They would be looking at her as someone who rarely ever wavers – and she can match it with the best of them,” Penklis said.

“And the same can be said for Libby. She has speed, fitness and strength.

“She is a dynamite wing attack and I do believe, as far as State selection goes, we are often short of strong wing attacks.

“Both girls are very dedicated. They are genuinely happy about being offered a position and will work very hard to do the best they can for the team and themselves.”

The State Championships get under way on September 20.