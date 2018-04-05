Menu
Re-brand for Prossie's motel

NEW CHAPTER: Proserpine Motel manager Kristy Haslam will rebuild the reputation of the business in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.
tamera francis
by

PROSERPINE Motel is playing a weather waiting game on its path to refurbishment.

With the approval for the guest house repairs next door to the motel approved in December, manager Kristy Haslam is waiting for contractors and blue skies.

"All of the materials are in the yard, we were waiting for the wet season to leave but Cyclone Iris kind of put a halt to that,” she said.

Ms Haslam aims to drastically improve the motel's reputation and has been making strides in the right direction since she became the manager in September 2017.

"It'll be re-branded to improve its reputation and once again become successful,” she said.

The potential of the business is limitless, as Ms Haslam asserts "we're the only hotel off the highway and are pet-friendly”.

"I'm confident that nightly rate of $100 for a room that comfortably sleeps three people, is the cheapest in town,” she said.

Currently the guest house, which provides long-term accommodation, is operational and has five of the 17 rooms letted.

Of the 12 motel rooms, four are available for bookings.

"The only repair works that have been done are the two doors that were replaced,” Ms Haslam said.

Understandably Ms Haslam is frustrated with the supply and demand issues in regards to getting builders to start work.

"Our builders were held up finishing repairs at the nursing home and the shortage of affordable contractors means we have to wait for them to finish,” she said.

Regardless, Ms Haslam is optimistic repairs will begin shortly and the motel will be fully functional by the start of the next wet season.

Planned upgrades include a new swimming pool and a full refurbishment of the rooms to bring the decor into the 21st century.

Topics:  cyclone debbie cyclone iris proserpine proserpine motel

