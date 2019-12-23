Menu
Kellie North and Leanne Hargreaves enjoying the warm weather at Airlie Beach lagoon. Picture: Laura Thomas
Weather

Read this before deciding what to wear on Christmas Day

Laura Thomas
23rd Dec 2019 11:53 AM

CHRISTMAS Day is set to be sunny with temperatures reaching just above average along the coast and some possible showers in the late afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Airlie Beach is headed for a high of 32C and a low of 20C on Christmas Day while Hamilton Island will hit a minimum of 25C and a maximum of 31C.

Inland areas will reach temperatures a few degrees above average in Proserpine with a minimum of 20C and a maximum of 36C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gabriel Branescu said there was a small chance that Christmas wishes for rain could also be answered.

“There is a slight chance for some showers late in the day, but just a very slim chance,” he said.

“It will be sunny and warm inland and along the coast it will be a degree or so above average.”

Total fire bans remain in place in the Whitsunday region until January 3.

Whitsunday Times

