Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    All the SAG Award nominees

    All the SAG Award nominees
    • 20th Jan 2020 8:45 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        premium_icon New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        News During Cyclone Debbie more than 500 Gloucester residents had no way of calling for help, so one club ensured that would never happen again.

        Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        premium_icon Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        News A memorial was unveiled on the Airlie Foreshore, on Saturday, to honour those who...

        SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        premium_icon SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        News Work on Gloucester Sports and Recreation Club’s newest addition will begin on...

        Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        premium_icon Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        Business The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly