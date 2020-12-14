READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.

THERE were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis's little boys.

"The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it," she said, capturing the moment in a sweet photo.

"Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming."

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday predicted the chance of thunderstorms today with about 10-15mm of rain expected before conditions clear towards the evening.