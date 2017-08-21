Readers get rowdy for Book Week

Andy Jones kicks off national Book Week at the Cannonvale Library with his free 'Rap and Rhyme' performance on Monday.

YOU could hear the laughs before even entering the Cannonvale Library this morning.

Kicking off Children's Book Week, around 30 parents and children joined entertainer Andy Jones for an hour of 'Rap and Rhyme'.

Children's Book Council's Book Week is a nationwide annual event that aims to foster children's enjoyment of books.

Aimed at 0 to 5 year-olds, the interactive free event had everything from colourful wigs to dancing.

Cannonvale Library team leader Kerry Dorman said it was a tale of community partnerships which lead to bringing the renowned children's author to town.

"We banded together with schools in the district to get Andy here from Sydney to present across three days to perform at the libraries and schools," she said.

"Book Week is the highlight of all librarians and library assistants' year and having Andy here promotes reading in a fun way.

"If kids are introduced to books and the library at a young age then we have them for life.

"We call them our 'library kids' and we end up having a great relationship with them right through their school years - even helping with homework."

A new library initiative dubbed 'Maker Space' also started today to celebrate Book Week.

The after-school activity is for school-aged children and their families running from 3pm to 4.30pm every day this week.

Participants will be treated to craft activities including marshmallow and toothpick sculptures, straw rockets and lego challenges.

Organiser library assistant Sharon Lam said Maker Space would continue after Book Week from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

"This Wednesday we also are partnering with Seniors Week and inviting our seniors to come and build DIY Terrariums to take home," she said.

"It's free and fun and we would love to see as many people in the community get involved and bring their families as possible."

For more information on Maker Space contact organiser Sharon Lam on 4946 1366.