Ready and running to go

FAMILY AFFAIR: The 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival had something for everyone and this year's event will too. Sharon Smallwood

THIS year's Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival has something for everyone including music, a free jumping castle, food vans, classic cars, and, of course, a great variety of running events.

All participants from under-six to over-60 are required to be registered and everyone will earn a medal for their efforts.

Organisers have added a three-team relay event to the half-marathon and a corporate team challenge to the 5km event.

The courses are very similar to last year with the start/finish at the grassy area by the Port of Airlie Marina. The Whitsunday Times 2km Junior Dash and Primary School Challenge will give six to 12-year-old primary school children the opportunity to raise $500 for their school to spend on sporting equipment.

The winner will be the school with the highest percentage of runners.

The Mantra Hotels 10km Fun Run is expected to attract the largest field of the day.

The focus of the festival has changed slightly this year as any proceeds will go towards two vital services in the Whitsunday region - RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter and Ronald McDonald House in Townsville.

If you would like to raise money for these two organisations as a team, you can enter in either the GJ Gardner Homes 5km Corporate Challenge or the Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon Relay.

The Corporate Team Challenge has been reintroduced to generate some rivalry within the business world. The format of the challenge is a total of three members to a team.

The feature race of the day is the Airlie Beach Marathon, which also doubles as the Athletics North Queensland Marathon Championship.

The Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon has the support of Athletics North Queensland as a certified course as it forms part of their Half Marathon Series and scores points for the overall winner at the end of the season.

RUNNING FEST

WHAT: Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival

WHEN: July 22

WHERE: Port of Airlie