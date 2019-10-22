READY TO RACE: Bowen adds another event to its calendar

Jockey Danny Edmonds salutes the crowd after winning the Bowen Cup on Martial Art.

Monique Preston

WHITSUNDAY race fans will be cheering after it was announced that the Bowen Turf Club will add an extra race event to its calendar next year.

Hot off the heels of arguably the most successful Bowen Cup to date, the Bowen Turf Club today announced that Ben Bolt Park will host a fifth race event in 2020.

The event, set to take place on Friday, January 3, is a TAB Race Day - meaning the seven races scheduled for the day will be broadcast Australia wide.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the inclusion of the TAB status of the race day means increased race nominations from all over Queensland.

"The entire town saw benefit from the additional TAB days the club hosted in early 2019, and we hope this continues," Ms Harvey said.

"There will be an increased promotion of the Bowen region via TAB and Racenet live coverage."

Ms Harvey said that additional race day was suggested by the CEO of Racing Queensland, Brendan Parnell, who visited the Bowen Cup this year.

"Mr Parnell's wife, Camille, generously gave her time as one of our Fashions on the Field judges," Ms Harvey said.

"He was extremely complimentary of our race day, grounds and facility, and it was he that suggested Bowen be allocated this extra race day."

The racing event is yet unnamed, with sponsors still to be announced, but the Bowen Turf Club is optimistic it will be another successfully ran event.

"We're looking forward to providing the local community with another fantastic day of country racing," Ms Harvey said.

For more information on the January race day as well as the 2020 racing season and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ms Harvey at bowenturfclub@bigpond.com.